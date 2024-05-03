Friday, May 03, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Ahsan Iqbal expresses Pakistan’s eagerness to enter CPEC Phase-II

Ahsan Iqbal expresses Pakistan’s eagerness to enter CPEC Phase-II
Agencies
May 03, 2024
Newspaper, Business

ISLAMABAD  -  The Federal Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Minister Prof Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday reiterated Pakistan’s strong commitment and eagerness to enter the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) at the earliest. Chairing a progress-review meeting on preparations ahead of the 13th Joint Cooperation Committee (CPEC-JCC) meeting and the expected visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to China, Ahsan Iqbal emphasised that CPEC had proven to be a milestone in further strengthening the unbreakable bond of friendship between the two countries. The meeting discussed various sectors including infrastructure, energy, artificial intelligence, special economic zones, science and technology and security of Chinese officials. The minister highlighted that the projects included in Phase-II would have a positive impact on public and social lives, and underscored the importance of benefiting from China’s experiences in modern technology and industry, which was the government’s top priority.

Inflation declines to 23-month low at 17.3pc

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1714620777.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024