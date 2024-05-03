Anti-corruption court delays indictment of Parvez Elahi

LAHORE - An anti-corruption court on Thursday once again delayed the indictment of former chief minister Punjab, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, and others in the Punjab Assembly illegal appointments case. The court delayed the indictment due to the absence of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi. The Adiala jail officials did not produce the former chief minister before the court due to medical reasons. They submitted a medical report stating that Elahi received injuries after falling in the jail washroom, and doctors advised him rest. In response, Anti-Corruption Court Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta postponed the indictment and adjourned further hearing till May 13. The court also summoned all accused for indictment on the next date of hearing. The camp jail officials produced accused Muhammad Khan Bhatti, former principal secretary to chief minister Punjab, during the proceedings, whereas 10 other co-accused also appeared and marked their attendance.

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab had registered the case, accusing Parvez Elahi of unlawful appointments and kickbacks. Allegedly, qualified candidates were denied positions while those who had not taken exams were appointed. The ACE claimed that Parvez Elahi misused his authority by influencing appointments after receiving bribes.

LAHORE (agencies): An anti-corruption court on Thursday declared Rai Mumtaz, former secretary of the Punjab Assembly, a proclaimed offender (PO) and issued his perpetual arrest warrants in a case against Muhammad Khan Bhatti, former principal secretary to the chief minister of Punjab, on the charges of receiving session allowance for 10 years despite being on forced leave. Anti-Corruption Court Judge Safdar Ali Bhatti conducted the case proceedings, during which Camp Jail authorities also produced Muhammad Khan Bhatti.

At the start of the proceedings, a report was submitted on behalf of the Camp Jail superintendent in response to Muhammad Khan Bhatti’s plea for the grant of B-Class in jail. The court was apprised that B-class facilities were available in the Camp jail, and Muhammad Khan Bhatti had been granted B-class status. It was added that the shifting of the accused to Kot Lakhpat jail was not required for this purpose. An investigation officer of the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab informed the court that Rai Mumtaz had neither joined the investigation nor attended judicial proceedings despite the publication of advertisements in newspapers. He pleaded with the court to declare the accused as a proclaimed offender. At this, the court granted the request and declared Rai Mumtaz a proclaimed offender for continuously evading proceedings and issued his perpetual arrest warrants. The court adjourned further proceedings till May 9. ACE had filed a challan against Muhammad Khan Bhatti, accusing him of receiving Punjab Assembly session allowance for the period 2009 to 2018 despite being on forced leave. Rai Mumtaz had been accused of approving Rs 3.2 million as session allowance to the accused.