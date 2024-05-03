Arrest made in sexual assault case against minor boy

Gujar khan - A suspect has been arrested by Jatli police on Wednesday for allegedly committing a heinous act of sexual assault against a minor boy.

The Jatli police station in the Gujar Khan circle received a complaint from the father of a 12-year-old boy, alleging that his son was subjected to abuse by an individual who also recorded a video of the incident. The accused allegedly issued death threats to both the victim and their family. After the case was registered, the police wasted no time in apprehending the suspect, Muhammad Ali, and launched an investigation.

The medical examination of the victim is currently underway, according to SP Saddar division, Muhammad Nabeel Khokhar, who also stated that the suspect will be presented before the court with compelling evidence.

Meanwhile, a man convicted of abduction and sexual assault has been handed a life sentence by an Additional Session Judge in district Jhelum. Additionally, a fine of Rs. 0.4 million has been imposed on the perpetrator. Tariq Farhan was arrested by the Domeli police station in Sohawa tehsil in 2023 for the alleged abduction and abuse of a young boy who studied in third grade.

Teen injured by loose kite string in Jhelum

A 19-year-old youth sustained injuries when he became entangled in a loose kite string in the Machine Mohallah area of Civil Lines Police Station in Jhelum on Wednesday. Rescue 1122 spokesperson in Jhelum, Moeen Bashir, said that an emergency call was received on Wednesday noon regarding an injured biker in the Machine Mohallah area of the city. He said that rescue teams immediately rushed to the site and provided first aid to the victim.

Moeen said that, Syed Ahsan Shah sustained a minor cut on his neck, adding that he was out of danger and luckily escaped a serious injury.

Last week, Additional Inspector General of Police, Rawalpindi Region, Barbar Sarfraz Alpa had chaired a crime control meeting in Jhelum, and had ordered a strict action against the outlaws involved in selling and flying of kites.