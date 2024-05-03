Friday, May 03, 2024
ATC extends PTI founder's interim bail in three cases of May 9

Web Desk
5:53 PM | May 03, 2024
The anti-terrorism court (ATC) has extended the interim bail of the PTI founder in three cases related to the May 9 riots.

ATC Judge Arshad Javed presided over the cases involving the Jinnah House attack, Askari Tower attack, and Shahdman police station incidents.

The PTI founder's team of junior lawyers appeared before the court.

During the proceedings, the court ordered the accused to appear via video link from Adiala jail and sought arguments from the PTI founder's counsel, Barrister Salman Safdar.

Subsequently, the court adjourned the hearing until May 10 after extending the PTI founder's bail in the three cases related to the May 9 incident. 

