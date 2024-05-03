Australia pip India to top Test Team Rankings

Reigning ICC World Test Championship winners Australia have overtaken India and claimed the No.1 spot on the ICC Men's Test team rankings.

The ICC updated their annual team rankings on Friday and Pat Cummins' side rose to the top in five-day cricket on the back of their stunning 209-run triumph over India in the World Test Championship decider at The Oval last year.

It helped improve Australia's rating to 124 points, four clear of their closest rival and last year's World Test Championship runners up India (120) and 19 points clear of third-placed England (105).

It's the only change at the top of the Test rankings, with South Africa (103), New Zealand (96), Pakistan (89), Sri Lanka (83), West Indies (82) and Bangladesh (53) remaining unchanged in spots between fourth and ninth.