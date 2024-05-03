Australian HC celebrates enduring ties with Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - Australia’s High Commissioner in Pakistan, Neil Hawkins, celebrated Australia Day in Spring with a vibrant reception to mark the enduring ties between Australia and Pakistan. In his address, High Commissioner Hawkins emphasized the historical ties spanning over 160 years and the shared ambition to capitalize on the dynamism in the two countries. “Australia and Pakistan are both relatively young nations but old civilizations. We share a federal system of governance, along with rich cultural diversity, delicate ecosystems, and unique biodiversity,” remarked Hawkins. Australia remains a steadfast supporter of a democratic, inclusive, prosperous, and stable Pakistan, consistent with its Constitution. Highlighting the importance of gender equality, the High Commissioner affirmed: “We’re particularly excited to be working with our Pakistani colleagues to support their efforts to empower women and girls and unleash their full potential.”

Hawkins elaborated, “This year, we celebrate 40 years of cooperation between the Australian Centre for International Agricultural Research and Pakistan. Drawing on Australia’s own experiences, we have been helping develop the agricultural sector and implement sustainable water management practices, crucial for both nations given the impacts of climate change. We also celebrate 40 years of cooperation between our police agencies.” Looking ahead, Hawkins said, “I’m confident that the more than 100,000 Australian-Pakistanis and many thousands of Pakistani Australian alumni will bring our countries closer together. Not to mention the growing Australian involvement in the development of Pakistan’s mining sector and in building Pakistan’s emerging dairy industry.” The celebration witnessed the participation of many friends of Australia, including politicians, officials, diplomats, media, businesses, development partners, and colleagues.