Barrister Gohar denies negotiations with anyone

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan stated that the party did not receive any nod regarding negotiations and is not engaged in talks with anyone.

He stressed the need for a transparent inquiry into the May 9 events.

Addressing the media in Rawalpindi, Barrister Gohar highlighted PTI's view, expressing hope for a fair decision from the Supreme Court regarding reserved seats, excluding those acquired through electoral 'robbery'.

He blamed the political push behind the ongoing cases, lamenting the delay in their resolution and warning against the fabrication of additional charges. Barrister Gohar urged for timely decisions to ensure fairness.

Regarding the upcoming hearing related to reserved seats on April 8, he expressed optimism for a clear outcome by the law, expecting the Supreme Court to reinstate PTI's reserved seats.

Barrister Gohar highlighted PTI's issuance of a white paper on the general elections. He clarified that PTI's founder did not question the judiciary's integrity but instead advocated for its strengthening. He reiterated the party founder's call for the formation of a judicial commission to investigate election rigging.