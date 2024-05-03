Bhachar condemns Punjab govt for poor handling of wheat procurement

Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly Malik Ahmed Khan Bhachar says that the current chief minister lacks a legitimate mandate.

Speaking at Charing Cross to express solidarity with the farmers, the PTI leader strongly condemned the government's handling of wheat procurement.

He said that the provincial government failed to get relief to the farmers.

Despite initially announcing a wheat support price of Rs 3,900 per maund, the government's delays and refusal to buy wheat have left farmers struggling to sell their product at Rs 2,200 per 40kg.

Bhachar accused the government of backstabbing farmers and highlighted their right to protest without fear of arrest.

He pledged ongoing support for the farmers' demands until they are addressed appropriately.