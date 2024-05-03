Friday, May 03, 2024
Billion Tree Tsunami Plus project to kick off in KP

Web Desk
5:55 PM | May 03, 2024
The proposal for the initiation of the 'Billion Tree Tsunami Plus' project in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has been put forward.

This project aims to plant over one billion trees within a span of five years across the province.

Building the previous Billion Tree Tsunami and 10 Billion Tree Tsunami projects, this initiative signifies a continued commitment to environmental conservation and reforestation efforts.

Plans are underway to expand eco-tourism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Projects are already in motion, particularly in the newly merged districts, with immediate effect.

According to the Department of Forestry, this extensive plantation project will play a vital role in mitigating the challenges posed by climate change in the region.

In addition to government nurseries, the plantation drive will also involve procuring plants from private nurseries, ensuring a comprehensive approach to tree planting and forest restoration.

A spokesperson from the Forest Department has indicated that Forest Divisions have been instructed to prioritize plantation activities in government nurseries.

The expansion of forest areas across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province is expected to be a key outcome of the Billion Tree Project.

