BISE Larkana annual examinations-2024 of SSC Part-I & II begin

LARKANA - The An­nual Examinations-2024 of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part-I & II of Board of Intermediate and Second­ary Education (BISE) Lar­kana had commenced in five districts and two talukas of Dadu districts on Thursday. According to Controller Ex­aminations, BISE, Fakhurud­din Ahmed Babar Abro, total 56285 girls and boys stu­dents of six districts includ­ing Larkana, Kamber-Shah­dadkot, Shikarpur Jacobabad and Kandhkot-Kahmore and two talukas of Dadu district i.e Khairpur Nathan Shah and Mehar, appeared in the annu­al examination-2019 in their respective districts. He said section 144 Cr. P.C has been already imposed around the examination centres. BISE Larkana had set up 172 ex­amination centres and strict measures were taken to stop unfair means and cheating during the examinations. He said special steps have been taken to stop copy culture on the strict instructions of Pro­vincial Minister Universities and Boards Muhammad Ali Malkani. He said strict secu­rity arrangements have been made inside and around the examination centers. There is a complete ban on carry­ing mobile phones and books inside the examination cen­ters. He said 30 raiding and vigilance teams have been constituted and they visited various examination centers to check any sort of unfair means or irregularities in the in five districts and two talu­kas of Dadu district. He said a complaint cell has been established under the chair­manship of Secretary BISE Larkana Syed Ashfaq Shah. Syed Faisal Hussain Shah, Za­hiruddin Bhutto, Syed Aslam Shah will be members of the complaint cell.