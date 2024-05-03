Chinese gift 400 books to school in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi - The Chinese Education Association in Pakistan, with the support of the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan, presented 400 Chinese language learning books to PEAK School in Rawalpindi.

The initiative aims to promote cultural exchange between peoples of the two countries, Gwadar Pro reported.

The ceremony took place at PEAK School, a member school of the association. Over 200 faculty and students attended the ceremony joined by representatives from the association.

The 400 Chinese learning books encompass a wide range of topics, including language textbooks and cultural reference materials. These resources will enrich the school’s curriculum and provide students with valuable learning materials.

Idress, Principal of PEAK School, expressed his appreciation to the Chinese Embassy and the association, highlighting the positive impact this event would have on the language skills and cultural awareness of the students.

He acknowledged the growing demand for Chinese language education in Pakistan and expressed his commitment to further promoting language learning opportunities.

On behalf of the association, Vice President Xu Kun expressed her hope that the new books will open an avenue for students to understand Chinese culture and promote friendly exchanges between the two peoples.

She also encouraged the students to seize opportunities to further their studies in China and contribute to their country’s development.