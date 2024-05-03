Friday, May 03, 2024
Civil Defence holds 2-day training session

Agencies
May 03, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

NAROWAL   -   District Civil Defence Officer (CDO) Narowal Asim Riaz Wahla has said that in the light of instructions of Deputy Commissioner and Controller Civil Defence Syed Hassan Raza, training of civil defence basic, fire fighting, first aid, etc., is under way in industrial and commercial institutions, government offices, schools and colleges. In this regard, a two-day training session was organised at the Government High School Narowal by a team comprising the Civil Defence officials, in which awareness training was given to students. CDO Narowal Asim Riaz said the purpose of the measures was to ensure safety of their precious lives in all kinds of emergencies.

