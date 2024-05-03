Friday, May 03, 2024
CM assures safe environment for US investors

May 03, 2024
LAHORE  -  Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Thursday said that there was great potential for investment in Punjab and the American investors and businessmen would be provided a safe environment for investment. She stated this in a meeting with US Ambassador Donald Blome who called on her to discuss matters of mutual interest and cooperation in different fields. Madam Chief Minister briefed the US ambassador about the government’s policies aimed at providing quality education, health facilities and cheap bread to the people in Punjab. The chief minister said that Pakistan and the US had a decades long history of economic cooperation and there was greater scope for further cooperation particularly in the fields of agriculture, IT and industry. She assured the US envoy that American businessmen and investors would be provided a safe environment for investment in Punjab. She also apprised the US diplomat of government’s economic policies which she believed were reducing inflation.Maryam said only a stable government could bring Pakistan out of the economic crisis. David Blome commended Maryam Nawaz for her special interest in public welfare projects.  He said that the US wanted to work with the Punjab government for poverty alleviation and economic development. Blome also congratulated Maryam Nawaz on being elected as the first woman chief minister of Punjab.

Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology to be ready by 2025

Our Staff Reporter

