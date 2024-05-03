CM Maryam vows to make Punjab polio free

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Thursday presided over the Polio Oversight Board meeting in which it was decided to launch collective endeavours for the complete eradication of polio in Punjab.

Steps were also reviewed so as to make further effective anti-polio campaigns. Proposals and recommendations with regard to making Punjab polio-free completely were reviewed. It was agreed to ensure vaccination of children coming from other areas of Punjab. A complete cooperation was ensured on behalf of WHO and other institutions for the complete elimination of polio.

The chief minister expressed her resolve to make Punjab polio-free completely. “I am personally monitoring the vaccination campaign. Polio can only be stamped out by undertaking prompt emergency response. We are completely focusing on the provision of health and treatment facilities to the masses”, she said, adding that field hospitals’ and ‘Clinic on Wheel’ projects have been launched for the people belonging to the far-flung villages and populated urban areas. The safety and security of polio workers is being ensured during the polio campaign. “We are paying complete attention to the ‘Weak Introductory Districts’ regarding polio.”

WHO representative while talking on the occasion said that they expected a positive response for the complete polio eradication in the Punjab province. The Punjab government, he said, was rendering laudable services for the polio elimination and the steps being undertaken by the first Woman Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif were highly praiseworthy for ensuring complete success of polio prevention vaccination campaign among children. The resolve and strives of Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif for the polio eradication are highly appreciable.

The chief minister was given a briefing on the ongoing polio campaign in various districts. It was informed during the meeting that anti-polio targets have been attained up to 85 percent during the last seven months in Lahore. Anti polio campaign is ongoing in ten districts of Punjab from 29th April. Counters have been established at the transit points for the polio immunization of Afghan citizens.

The Punjab government is providing other facilities including complete security to the polio teams. The WHO Regional Director Dr. Hanan Balkhy and other specialists put forth their proposals and recommendations.

Senator Parvez Rasheed, Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir, Dr. Adnan Khan, MPA Sania Ashiq, Chief Secretary, Secretary Health and other relevant officials were also present on the occasion.