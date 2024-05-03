Commissioner emphasizes transparency in uplift schemes

Rawalpindi - Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak, while presiding over the DDWP meeting on Thursday, emphasized the importance of quality and transparency in ongoing development schemes. He underscored that unnecessary delays in projects diminish their utility, emphasizing the need for ensuring timely completion. Specifically, he directed the prompt launch of the rainwater harvesting and water treatment project for Murree to address local water needs by conserving rainwater.

During the meeting, the Public Health department in DDWP presented 13 schemes, with 2 from Rawalpindi, 3 from Jhelum, and 8 from Chakwal, seeking an extension of the gestation period. Notably, drainage and sewerage schemes in various wards of Wah Cantt and the construction of PCC streets and drainage systems in Chaklala Cantonment Board were assigned a deadline for completion by next month, June.

Additionally, the highway department proposed five schemes for revised approval, including four from Chakwal and one from District Jehlum.

These included various road construction and repair projects aimed at enhancing connectivity and infrastructure development in the region. Commissioner Aamir Khattak urged rigorous evaluation of all proposed schemes to prevent duplication and directed the implementation of GIS mapping to avoid overlapping development works.

Furthermore, he emphasized the need for standardization in development interventions across Rawalpindi and stressed the importance of ensuring the longevity and quality of all projects, regardless of their scale, to minimize the need for frequent repairs or replacements in the future.

The meeting, held at the Commissioner Office Rawalpindi, was attended by key officials from relevant government departments, including Director Development Nazia Sudhan and Director General PHA Ahmed Hasan Ranjha.