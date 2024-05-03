Friday, May 03, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

DC inspects vaccination process of Anti Polio campaign

APP
May 03, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR   -   Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Raja MB Dharejo on Thursday visited various designated polio vaccination spots during fourth day and inspected the ongoing inoculation process. He visited  toll plazas and hospitals to witness the vaccination process of children. He also listened to the problems of polio workers and assured them of cooperation. Stressing upon workers to realize their responsibilities in the national cause of polio eradication he directed them to be vigilant to inoculate children who missed vaccination due to travelling from one place to another.

DC Dharejo also urged transporters to cooperate with polio workers deputed on toll plaza Sukkur for vaccination.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1714620777.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024