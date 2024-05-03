Death toll from south China road collapse rises to 48

BEIJING - The death toll from a highway collapse in southern China’s Guangdong province has risen to 48, local officials said Thursday, as adverse conditions complicated rescue efforts. Heavy rains caused a stretch of road running from Meizhou city towards Dabu county to cave in at around 2:10 am on Wednesday (1810 GMT Tuesday), according to state news agency Xinhua. Over 20 vehicles careened into the nearly 18-metre-long (60-foot) gash in the tarmac and plummeted down the steep slope below. Guangdong, a densely populated industrial powerhouse, has been hit by a string of disasters attributed to extreme weather events in recent weeks. The storms have been much heavier than expected this time of year and have been linked to climate change. The conditions “raise the risk of disasters, especially geological disasters, which have a certain lag time”, the weather office said.