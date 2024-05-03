Dr Saif berates Punjab CM, says Maryam unmindful of farmers' problems

Barrister Dr Saif, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister’s adviser on information, while criticising the Punjab chief minister, said on Friday that the “Rajkumari of Gwalmandi” [princess of Gawalmandi] was not aware of the problems of farmers.

In a statement, the PTI leader said that lawlessness prevailed in Punjab, where farmers were being put behind bars, while those responsible for the mismanagement in wheat procurement drive were holding onto senior positions in Punjab and Islamabad.

Calling Maryam Nawaz “TikTok baji”, Saif said that she had inaugurated the harvesting of wheat for her own promotion through TikTok, but now she was not even looking back at farmers. This incompetent and fake government caused a loss of Rs300 billion to farmers, he added.

Barrister Saif further said that Rajkumari had reached the heights of fascism, adding that while farmers were facing trouble, TikTok baji was enjoying herself in police uniform.