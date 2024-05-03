Dunkley, Beaumont out of England squads for Pakistan series

England Women have announced their squads for the upcoming white-ball series at home against Pakistan. The two teams will play three T20Is followed by as many ODIs from 11 to 29 May.

Batting all-rounder Sophia Dunkley has been left out of both squads, while batter Tammy Beaumont has only been named in the ODI squad. England have rewarded Maia Bouchier, who has been in excellent form of late, with a spot on both squads as the young batter gets ready for the opener's role in preparation for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, which will take place later this year.

Left-arm spinner Linsey Smith, who returned to England's T20I lineup during the tour of New Zealand after a gap of five years, has kept her spot in the squad. All-rounder Freya Kemp, who is battling a stress fracture in her back since 2022, will play only as a batter. She has been named only in the T20I squad.

"We are really excited to start our home summer. It’s great to be kicking off the summer of sport on home soil. Edgbaston is an incredible place to play cricket, the atmosphere is always special and it will be a huge occasion," Head coach Jon Lewis said.

“It’s great to see England’s men’s and women’s teams playing side by side again after the success of the Ashes last year. “These two series’ against Pakistan give us an opportunity to build, develop and ensure we are in the best place come the World Cup in Bangladesh in September.

“We are very keen whenever possible to make sure all the players vying for places in the World Cup squad get opportunities to play cricket this summer so that they are able to put in performances that help secure a place in the squad for Bangladesh.”

ENGLAND WOMEN T20I SQUAD: Heather Knight (c), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Bess Heath, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Linsey Smith, Danielle Wyatt.

ENGLAND WOMEN ODI SQUAD: Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danielle Wyatt.