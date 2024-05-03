Earthquake jolts Karachi

KARACHI - Tremors of an earthquake were felt in various areas of Karachi, with a recorded intensity of 2.3 on the Richter scale. According to a private news channel, tremors were felt in the areas of Kathore, Gadap, and Malir in Karachi. According to the seismic center, the intensity of the earthquake was recorded at 2.3 on the Richter scale. The depth of the earthquake was 84 kilometers, and the epicenter was located 38 kilometers northeast of Malir. The tremors, which occurred at 5:52 pm, caused no reported loss of life or property.