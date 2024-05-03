Friday, May 03, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

England and West Indies stars enjoy rise in T20I rankings

England and West Indies stars enjoy rise in T20I rankings
Azhar Khan
8:36 PM | May 03, 2024
Sports

Salt was one of a number of players from the high-scoring West Indies v England T20I series in the Caribbean to enjoy a jump after the latest update on Wednesday. 

The England opener's scores of 119 and 38 in Trinidad moved him up 18 places, with a career-high rating of 802, 15 rating points clear of Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan in third (787). Jos Buttler's takeaways from T20I sixathon in the Caribbean. Despite Salt's jump, it’s daylight between the rest of the field and Suryakumar Yadav in top spot, with the India batter still well clear on 887. 

Fellow English batter Liam Livingstone also enjoyed a batting rankings jump, moving 27 places to 38th after knocks of 54* and 28 across the same matches. Livingstone's work also helped in the all-rounder category, moving four spots up to eighth (175). His move meant compatriot Moeen Ali and Shadab Khan of Pakistan share equal-ninth spot (173). 

West Indies claimed the five-match T20I series 3-2, claiming victory in the final match, largely on the back of their bowling, keeping England to just 132 before completing a chase in the final over six wickets down. 

Dunkley, Beaumont out of England squads for Pakistan series

Left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein took 2/20 from four overs in the victory, and moved two spots up to fourth (683), overtaking the Sri Lankan pair of Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana (679 and 677 respectively). Gudakesh Motie jumped 75 spots after claiming 3/24 (4) in the same outing, while Reece Topley on the England side has moved into the top 10 bowlers with a 13-spot jump thanks to five wickets across the two matches across the week. 

Meanwhile the ODI series between New Zealand and Bangladesh, as well as India's trip to South Africa, has led to a number of minor shuffles. Shoriful Islam's fine performance with ball in hand saw him climb 24 spots to 35th, while young India left-armer Arshdeep Singh moved up 41 spots, though still outside the top 100. 

On the batting side, Najmul Hossain Shanto (up nine spots to equal-49th) made a move, while South Africa's Tony de Zorzi jumped into the top 100 with a move of 39 spots. Soumya Sarkar's electric innings of 169 (151) against the Black Caps helped him climb 52 spots, while Sanju Samson also jumped up 54 spots to a rating of 405. 

Powel-led West Indies squad announced for T20 World Cup

Sarkar broke Sachin Tendulkar's 13-year record for the highest ODI score by a sub-continent player in New Zealand, beating The Little Master's 163* in Christchurch. Samson made 108 (114) batting at No.3 in Paarl, as India defended 296 in the third ODI against the Proteas.

Tags:

Azhar Khan

Azhar Khan is an accomplished senior sports journalist with extensive experience in the field. He can be reached at azharmasood786@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter at @azharmasood786

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1714708098.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024