At one point in time it seemed as though Pakistan would never host an international cricket tournament on its soil, let alone a competition as prestigious as the ICC Champions Trophy – the most coveted prize in international cricket outside of the World Cup. After Mohsin Naqvi’s recent announcements surrounding next year’s event, the anticipation has already become palpable.

The PCB chairman has assured that all eight international teams, including India, will participate on Pakistani soil. If this truly comes to fruition, we will be effectively departing from past “hybrid” style tournaments where Indian matches were played outside Pakistan. All that is left now, is for the PCB and the government to demonstrate its resolve in upholding this commitment, and not crumbling like it has in the past. Pakistan and India may not have played bilaterally since 2012, but both nations have regularly crossed paths in multiple tournaments. Notably, Pakistan even participated in the ICC World Cup in India just last year. Security and political tensions have always been a problem for us, but if there is one thing that has showcased the possibility of transcending politics, it has been cricket. In the spirit of fairness, India should reciprocate and play on our soil. We cannot let this tournament be tainted by locational variables as the last Asia Cup was, where only four matches actually took place on our soil. The Champions Trophy is a completely different ball-game; this is an ICC event and deserves a level of respect in the host nation.

There is no denying that the financial implications of an India-Pakistan match are substantial, and the revenue these games generate is quite tempting indeed. But losing money should not undermine our stance. If we jeopardise the integrity of a tournament all because of commercial interests, we will never allow this trend to break. This is a ground-breaking opportunity for us, and may even push us to make some much-needed upgrades to our stadiums, transforming them into modern arenas for future sporting events as well. If India wishes to not take part in a game on our soil, that is their decision.

We cannot let this affect the proceedings of the tournament in any way, as this would not only be disrespectful to Pakistan, but also to the other teams taking part, and the thousands of fans that will spend their hard-earned money to be in attendance.