Father axes son to death over domestic dispute

MULTAN - In a harrowing incident, a father axed his son to death over a domestic dispute, said a police spokesman on Thursday. The accused, namely Muhammad Riaz, murdered 18-year-old Saqlain the other day. The complete detail attached to the domestic cause led to the vicious incident yet to be ascertained. The incident was reported at chuk no. 7/t in the jurisdiction of Budhla Sunnat Police Station. The accused, namely Muhammad Riaz, son of Saifal Khan, caste Khera, was arrested, with further investigation underway.

Dolphin police arrest robber

Dolphin police claimed to have arrested a robber went on looting spree after holding picket near pull chorihian wali, here yesterday night.

According to the sources from Dolphin police, the two robbers were plundering commoners at the self-created picket. Accompanied with SHO of Qadirpur Ran police station, Dolphins marched to apprehend robbers in its prompt action.

The robbers said to have opened fire on police to avoid the arrest. Police retaliated by tit for tat action. As a result, a robber fled from the scene by taking benefit of darkness of night. The other robber who was held were identified as Shaban whose motobike was taken into custody.