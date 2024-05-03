Friday, May 03, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Father axes son to death over domestic dispute

Agencies
May 03, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MULTAN  -  In a harrowing incident, a father axed his son to death over a domestic dispute, said a police spokesman on Thursday. The accused, namely Muhammad Riaz, murdered 18-year-old Saqlain the other day.  The complete detail attached to the domestic cause led to the vicious incident yet to be ascertained. The incident was reported at chuk no. 7/t in the jurisdiction of Budhla Sunnat Police Station. The accused, namely Muhammad Riaz, son of Saifal Khan, caste Khera, was arrested, with further investigation underway.

Dolphin police arrest robber

Dolphin police claimed to have arrested a robber went on looting spree after holding picket near pull chorihian wali,  here yesterday night.

According to the sources from Dolphin police, the two robbers were plundering commoners at the self-created picket. Accompanied with SHO of Qadirpur Ran police station, Dolphins marched to apprehend robbers in its prompt action.

PSX witnesses bearish trend,loses 444 points

The robbers said to have opened fire on police to avoid the arrest. Police retaliated by tit for tat action.  As a result, a robber fled from the scene by taking benefit of darkness of night.  The other robber who was held were identified as Shaban whose motobike was taken into custody.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1714620777.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024