FO rejects Shehzad Akbar’s politically motivated allegations

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday urged the international community to hold India accountable for espionage in foreign countries.

Speaking at a weekly news briefing here, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said India’s expanding spies’ network was a matter of concern for international community. She said Pakistan had already presented concrete evidence of involvement of Indian agents in terror attacks inside Pakistan.

“These are illegal acts in violation of international law and against the basic precepts of justice and due process,” she added.

The spokesperson said Pakistan India should ensure peace along the Line of Control and desist from taking any action that may contribute to difficulties.

Baloch reiterated its position, emphasizing that India’s ongoing actions targeting and seizing the properties of Kashmiris in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) were destined to fail, much like its historical colonial tactics and harsh rhetoric.

Baloch denounced India’s continued campaign, highlighting its inability to quell the resolve of Kashmiris for freedom.

She reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to providing political, diplomatic, and moral support to Kashmiris for a just and peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, aligned with UN Security Council resolutions.

Baloch expressed condolences to the victims of recent natural disasters in the IIOJK, including heavy rains, flash floods, and landslides, offering prayers for the deceased and speedy recovery for the injured.

She outlined Pakistan’s agenda at the ongoing Council of Foreign Ministers and OIC Summit in The Gambia, focusing on global challenges such as the ongoing genocide in Gaza, the right to self-determination for Kashmiris, unity among the Muslim Ummah, rising Islamophobia, terrorism, and climate change.

Baloch also highlighted recent diplomatic engagements with the US, emphasizing areas of bilateral cooperation including trade, investment, energy, health, education, agriculture, and climate change.

She said Pakistan will continue to engage with the United States to enhance bilateral cooperation and understanding.

Regarding the situation in Gaza, Baloch condemned Israel’s violations of human rights and illegal settlements in the West Bank.

She called for immediate international action to prevent further atrocities and advocated for a two-state solution in Palestine, with pre-1967 borders and Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

To a question regarding Pakistan -Iran bilateral ties, Baloch said Pakistan will continue to strengthen cooperation with Iran and the two countries have mechanisms to discuss counter-terrorism and security matters to ensure peace along Pakistan-Iran border.

To a question, she said the safety of Pakistanis abroad was a top priority and there was no policy of targeting Pakistan’s own citizens in other countries. She termed the allegations of former advisor Shehzad Akbar as baseless and politically motivated.