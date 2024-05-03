French parliament to investigate sexual abuse in cinema

PARIS - The French parliament on Thursday agreed to create a commission of inquiry to investigate sexual and gender-based violence in cinema and other cultural sectors after several recent allegations. The decision follows mounting allegations that French cinema has too long shrugged off sexism and provided a cover for sexual abuse. The National Assembly, or lower house, unanimously agreed to set up the commission demanded by actor Judith Godreche in a speech to the upper house, the Senate, in February. The 52-year-old actor and director has become a key figure in France’s MeToo movement since accusing directors Benoit Jacquot and Jacques Doillon of sexually assaulting her when she was a teenager. Both have denied the allegations. All 52 lawmakers present for the vote approved the creation of the commission, watched by Godreche, who was present in the public gallery in the chamber. “It’s time to stop laying out the red carpet for abusers,” said Greens lawmaker Francesca Pasquini. She said the new parliament commission would be formed on May 13, and would start hearings on May 20. It had six months to present its conclusions. It is to look into “the condition of minors in the various sectors of cinema, television, theatre, fashion and advertising”, as well as that of adults working in them. On the basis of Godreche’s proposal, a parliamentary commission on culture decided to extend the scope of the inquiry to also include other cultural sectors. It is to “identify the mechanisms and failings that allow these potential abuses and violences”, “establish responsibilities” and make recommendations. “This commission must be successful,” Godreche told AFP after the vote. “It was extremely moving to hear these words in a place where laws are made, while there is an absence of law on film sets,” she said. In her speech to Senate in February, she had said it was important to “stop pretending not to know” about instances of sexual violence for things to change. She spoke of an “incestuous family in the film industry” that was just a reflection of all families affected by such violence. She called for the creation of a “more effective system of control” that would include “a neutral advisor” at shoots involving minors and an intimacy coach for sex scenes. The parliament vote comes a day after actor Isild Le Besco, 41, said in an autobiography she was also “raped” by Jacquot during a relationship that started when she was 16, but was not ready to press charges. Godreche, by contrast, has filed a legal complaint against the prominent arthouse director, over alleged abuse that occurred during a relationship that began when she was 14 and he was 25 years her senior. She has also formally accused Doillon of abusing her as a 15-year-old actress in a film he directed.

Women have accused several big names in French cinema of sexual abuse. The most famous is French screen legend Gerard Depardieu, who starred in 1990 rom-com “Green Card” among more than 200 other films and television series. A prosecutor said on Monday that the actor would be tried in October over accusations he sexually assaulted two women during film shoots. The 75-year-old star was also charged in 2020 with rape after actor Charlotte Arnould alleged he raped her in 2018 when she was 22 and anorexic. He has been accused of sexual harassment and assault by over a dozen women, all claims he denies.