Gold rates decrease by Rs900 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs900 and was sold at Rs241,000 on Thursday compared to its sale at Rs241,900 on last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs771 to Rs206,619 from Rs207,390, whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs189,400 from Rs190,108, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs10 to Rs2,620, whereas that of ten gram silver went down by Rs8.58 to Rs2,246.22. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $8 to $2,308 from $2,316, the association reported.