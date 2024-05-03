Friday, May 03, 2024
Govt establishes new investigation agency to deal with cyber crimes

Web Desk
11:00 PM | May 03, 2024
National

Rendering the Federal Investigation Agency’s cybercrime wing as dysfunctional, the federal government has established a new institution to deal with Peca offences.

The new institution is named as National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA).

The previous caretaker government approved the NCCIA in December last year under Section 51 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016 (Peca).

The new agency would take over cybercrime investigations from the FIA.

Similarly, all personnel, assets, liabilities, rights, obligations, privileges, inquiries and investigations related to the FIA’s “defunct” Cybercrime Wing would be handed over to the NCCIA.

The NCCIA will be headed by a director-general who will be appointed by the Federal Government for a term of two years

The NCCIA Director General will exercise powers equivalent to those of an Inspector General of Police.

