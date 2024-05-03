Health Minister visits Urology Centre

Lahore - Provincial Minister Primary and Secondary Health Care Khawaja Imran Nazir visited the Urology Transplant Center, Jinnah Hospital where he was welcomed by Dr. Yahya Sultan, MS Jinnah Hospital and AP Urology Dr. Shabbir. Kh. Imran Nazir inquired about the welfare of kidney transplant patients and medical facilities in Urology Unit. Provincial Health Minister presented sweets and bouquets on behalf of the Chief Minister to Shehbaz, the patient who underwent free kidney transplant. The health minister also visited former MPA Chaudhry Muhammad Hanif and inquired about his well-being. Speaking to the media, Provincial Health Minister Kh. Imran Nazir said that 8 successful kidney transplant operations have been performed successfully in the Urology Unit of Jinnah Hospital. He said that the scope of free kidney transplant facilities will be extended throughout Punjab and the government will bear the full expenses incurred on this treatment, the Chief Minister of Punjab has assured. Imran Nazir said that kidney transplants for children will be started soon in the next phase, all the arrangements have been completed. Provincial Health Minister while talking to the delegation of students of Allama Iqbal Medical College said that Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has instructed that there will be no increase in doctors’ hostel expenses and other charges.

Khawaja Imran Nazir said that on the instructions of the Chief Minister of Punjab, the revamping of all hospitals in Punjab is being completed rapidly. Free medicines will be delivered to people’s homes in the next 48 hours under the “Seht Ki Dastak Unki Dheleez Par” program. Kh Imran Nazir said that the doctors and other staff are getting blessings from millions of patients through treatment. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision of health will be realized in 4-5 years. In response to a question, he said that in the past, the hepatitis program was closed in the files, now they will start work on the fast track to eliminate hepatitis. The provincial health minister said that there is ample stock of inhalers and insulin in government hospitals. .

Khawaja Imran Nazir said, “young doctors are close to my heart, I have friendship and brotherly relations with them, I will do everything possible for their welfare.” There is a fight against those who use the name of various organizations for personal interest, he added. He clarified that he will continue to strive for the improvement of the health system with love and affection. On this occasion, President of YDA Jinnah Hospital. Dr. Hamza Nazir and spokesperson YDAY A Dr. Kashif were also present.