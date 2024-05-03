ICC unveils T20 World Cup 2024 anthem

LAHORE - The International Cricket Council (ICC) has unveiled the electrifying official anthem for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, titled ‘Out of this World’. The anthem, released on Thursday, features Grammy award-winning artist Sean Paul and Soca superstar Kes. The anthem was masterfully produced by Michael “Tano” Montano and includes cameos from sports legends such as eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt and cricket icons Chris Gayle and Shivnarine Chanderpaul.

The vibrant music video also spotlights current cricket talents like West Indies’ Stafanie Taylor and USA bowler Ali Khan, alongside other well-known Caribbean figures. Sean Paul expressed his enthusiasm for the anthem, noting its celebration of Caribbean culture and its unifying spirit.