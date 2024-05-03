Friday, May 03, 2024
IESCO apprehends 227 electricity thieves

Our Staff Reporter
May 03, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -   In adherence to the directives of the Government of Pakistan and the Federal Minister for Energy, Power Division, IESCO teams, in collaboration with FIA and police, are taking measures against power pilferers. Consequently, a significant reduction in power theft has been reported across all six operation circles of IESCO. Chief Executive of IESCO, Dr. Muhammad Amjad Khan, briefed that during April 2024, IESCO detection teams apprehended 227 electricity thieves using direct power supply, while 19 were found tampering with meters to steal electricity. The teams charged 353,893 units and imposed fines totaling 17.61 million on relevant customers. Additionally, 230 first information reports were registered, leading to the arrest of 85 power pilferers by the police. Dr. Muhammad Amjad Khan, CEO of IESCO, reiterated the organization’s determination to eradicate the scourge of electricity theft, which undermines the country’s economy. He emphasized that instances of power theft can be reported to the relevant SDO, on the helpline number 118, or to the Complaint and Monitoring Cell at 051-9252933-34.

