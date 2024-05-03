IHC bins IB plea for withdrawal of objections to bench hearing audio leaks case

The Islamabad High Court on Friday dismissed a miscellaneous petition filed by the Intelligence Bureau (IB) seeking withdrawal of its objections to the bench constituted to hear the audio leaks case.

At the outset of the proceedings conducted by Justice Babar Sattar, Assistant Attorney General Munawar Iqbal Dogal told the judge that the Intelligence Bureau wanted to withdraw its plea against the bench formed to hear the audio leaks case.

The judge remarked that the petition had already been dismissed and that the order would be provided upon issuance.

The court mentioned that in the order, the IB director general had been put on notice and asked why contempt of court proceedings should not be initiated against him and who gave him the authority to file the petition.

Justice Sattar proposed the IB provided its response after the receipt of the order.

Later, the court dismissed the miscellaneous petition filed by the Intelligence Bureau.