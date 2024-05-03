Inflation declines to 23-month low at 17.3pc

ISLAMABAD - Inflation has declined to 23-month low of 17.3 percent in April this year, which is well below the government’s expectations.

Inflation measured through consumer price indicator (CPI) was recorded at 20.7 in March, which now further eased to 17.3 percent in the previous month of April, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). The federal government for the current fiscal year 2023-24 had set an inflation target at 21.5 percent.

Inflation has remained at a lower side than the estimates of the government. The ministry of finance had projected that inflation to hover around 18.5- 19.5 percent in April 2024. However, there are expectations of a gradual easing further to 17.5-18.5 percent in May 2024. “The inflation outlook for April 2024 continues a downward trajectory, attributed to the favourable base effect from the previous year and improvements in the domestic supply chain of essential items,” the ministry stated. The inflation outlook appears moderate as the government is determined to reduce inflation by actively taking strict administrative measures. Increasing crude oil prices in the international market have prompted the government to raise domestic petrol prices. The rise in petroleum prices is expected to be offset by the government initiative to reduce wheat flour prices and administrative measures.

According to the latest data of PBS, the inflation on a monthly basis has decreased to 0.4 percent in April 2024 as compared to an increase of 1.7 in the previous month and an increase of 2.4% in April 2023. The CPI inflation Urban increased by 19.4 percent on a year-on-year basis in April 2024.

Meanwhile, the CPI inflation for Rural has enhanced by 14.5 percent. The CPI inflation has increased by 25.96 percent in ten months of the current fiscal year. The Sensitive Price Index (SPI), which gauges rates of kitchen items on a weekly basis, increased by 30.17 percent. Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation has increased by 22.37 percent in July to April 2023.

The break-up of inflation of 17.34 percent showed that food and non-alcoholic beverages prices increased by 9.67 percent last month. Similarly, health and education charges went up by 18.61 percent and 15.4 percent, respectively. Similarly, prices of utilities (housing, water, electricity, gas and fuel) increased by 35.67 percent in the last month. Meanwhile, the prices of alcoholic beverages and tobacco went up by around 3.36 percent. Prices of clothing and footwear increased by 19.09 percent and furnishing and household equipment maintenance charges 17.78 percent. Recreational charges and those related to culture went up by 11.83 percent in the period under review, while amounts charged by restaurants and hotels by 19.47 percent in April 2024 as compared to the same month last year.

In rural areas, the food items which saw their prices increased chicken (20.35 percent), fresh fruits (8.31 percent), potatoes (6.93 percent), beans (3.60 percent), meat (2.76 percent), tomatoes (2.07 percent), fish (1.78 percent), readymade food (1.62 percent), butter (1.58 percent), sweetmeat (0.99 percent), condiments and spices (0.72 percent), nimco (0.58 percent) and milk products (0.57 percent).

In rural areas, prices of the following items were reduced onions (18.97 percent), wheat (13.84 percent), fresh vegetables (13.70 percent), wheat flour (13.30 percent), eggs (2.85 percent), pulse masoor (1.78 percent), sugar (1.24 percent), besan (1.18 percent) and wheat products (0.98 percent).

In urban areas, prices of following commodities increased including chicken (21.38 percent), fish (2.49 percent), potatoes (2.29 percent), meat (1.94 percent), milk powder (1.34 percent), bakery and confectionary (1.04 percent), sweetmeat (1.03 percent), readymade food (0.68 percent) and pulse mash (0.38 percent).