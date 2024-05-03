Initiative taken to empower adolescents for climate action

ISLAMABAD - The United Nations opulation Fund (UNFPA) in partnership with the School of Leadership Foundation (SoLF) Pakistan has launched the Building Resilience among Adolescents for Climate Action and Emergency Preparedness (BRACE) programme in Pakistan.

With a shared commitment to addressing climate change and enhancing community resilience, UNFPA and SoLF Pakistan have partnered to launch BRACE, a 3-month comprehensive initiative, aimed at empowering adolescents for a resilient future with support from Netherlands. This programme is focused on key themes of Climate Change, Resilience Building, and Emergency Preparedness. The initiative aims to equip adolescents with the knowledge, skills, and resources needed to navigate the challenges posed by climate change and emergencies in Pakistan.

The BRACE programme will actively engage adolescents aged 14-19 from multiple districts across Pakistan, including Islamabad, Mianwali, Quetta, Hairpur, Swabi, Nowshera, and Peshawar. The programme will prioritize marginalized communities and Afghan refugees through targeted community sessions to ensure inclusivity and representation.

The training will be conducted over three days, with a focus on life-skills-based education. It will incorporate a variety of interactive and engaging activities to enhance learning outcomes.

Through these sessions, the participants will not only gain knowledge but will also be equipped with tools to understand climate change and respond effectively to emergencies.

“Climate change not only negatively impacts their health and well-being but resulting consequences like forced displacement also compromise their educational and employment opportunities.

I urge the government of Pakistan and all stakeholders to give more attention to supporting adolescents and youth to be agents of change,” said Dr. Luay Shabaneh, UNFPA Representative, in his remarks over this collaboration.

“By investing in the capacity of facilitators, we aim to ensure that the BRACE sessions are delivered with excellence and that participants receive the support and guidance they need to become effective agents of change,” said Mariyam Irfan, Managing Director, School of Leadership Foundation.

Through a series of intensive workshops and hands-on training sessions, facilitators received instruction on a wide range of topics, including climate science, emergency preparedness, community resilience building, youth engagement strategies, and effective communication techniques. The training was designed to enhance facilitators’ understanding of key concepts related to climate change and emergency response, as well as their ability to engage and empower adolescents during the sessions.