Islamabad Traffic Police introduces doorstep services

ISLAMABAD - Following the directives of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the Islamabad Traffic Police has initiated a significant step under the “Doorstep Policy” for the citizens of Islamabad, announced a public relations officer on Thursday. He stated that the Islamabad Traffic Police has introduced a smart digital van in this initiative, aiming to facilitate citizens in obtaining all travel-related services and driving licenses conveniently at their doorstep. Moreover, the Islamabad Traffic Police’s public facilitation and education mobile service issued traffic learner permits to the students of Dr. Akbar Naizi Teaching Hospital.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Islamabad, SSP Traffic Islamabad Muhammad Sarfraz Virk, emphasized prioritizing the provision of all facilities related to driving licenses to citizens at their doorstep. He further mentioned that youngsters aged 18 can obtain their learner permits through the Digital Smart van, while citizens over 70 years old can avail of all these facilities at home by calling the helpline number 03111101915.