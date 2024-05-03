Jirga urges govt to resolve vital issues of Mohmand

MOHMAND - A grand jirga of local tribal elders on issues relating to day-to-day issues held here in district’s headquarters Ghalanai on Thursday, in which elders of various clans of Mohmand tribe participated and discussed various regional burning issues.

In the Jirga, local tribal elders and Maliks Iqrar Khan, Nasrat Khan Trakzai, Amir Nawaz, Faiz Muhammad, Mosam Khan, Fayaz Khan Khwezai, Haji Ahmad Khwezai, Younis Khan Essa-Khel, Hamesh Khan, Sahib Dad, Mir Afzal, Azeem Khan, Jamal Khan, Nazir Khan, Rehan Shah, Aurang Zeb and others attend the session. The jirga presented 14 demands to the local administration and concerned high-ups.

The tribal elders said that the government should first take the tribesmen into confidence and postpone the decision of FATA merger till the hearing of a case in Supreme Court pertaining to merger and set-up a separate council for FATA so that make the tribesmen strong.

They added the government should exempt merged tribal districts of taxes, provide them royalties of Warsak and Mohmand dams, and also end electricity load-shedding, payment of arrears in form of salary of Khassasdar Force, the restoration of tribals’ privileges, issuance of leases for minerals in Mohmand district only to local residents.

The jirga’s elders also demanded demarcation of Mohammad district with district Charsadda and others adjoining districts, including induction of local people for Class-iv jobs, demands were presented to consider property owners entitled to class-IV jobs.After the jirga, the elders also meet with the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Ehtisham-ul-Haq in his office in Ghalanai and discuss all the related issues.

The DC assured full cooperation and solutions of tribesmen’s problems and told that he would take off all the issues with concerned quarter. The tribal elders decided that next round of jirga will be held in Ghalanai on Tuesday next (May 7).