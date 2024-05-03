Joint exercise of Pak-US Navies held in Karachi

KARACHI - The joint bilateral exercise of Pakistan Navy and US Navy “Inspired Union 2024” was held in Karachi, says in media reports. The aim of the exer­cise was to enhance relations and interoperability between Navies of Pakistan and the United States through mutual exchange of professional expe­rience and expertise in mari­time domain.

The Officers and personnel of United States Marine Corps, Coast Guards, Explosive Ord­nance Disposal, Diving, Legal, Naval Construction Force, Civil Affairs and Medical teams par­ticipated in the drills.

During the exercise, mul­tiple discussions and practical evolutions were conducted on professional topics of mutual interest. Commander of CTF-52 also called on Commander Pakistan Fleet and Commander Coast during the exercise. Mat­ters related to mutual interest in maritime domain were dis­cussed in the meeting. Conduct of Exercise “Inspired Union” is a regular feature between Pakistan Navy and US Navy. The exercise is manifestation of strong bilateral military relations between Pakistan Navy and the US Navy aimed at promoting safe and sustain­able maritime environment in the region. The exercise also proved mutually rewarding to hone professional skills of par­ticipating personnel from both navies and learn from each oth­er’s experiences.