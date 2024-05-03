Friday, May 03, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Journalist among three killed, seven others wounded in Khuzdar blast

Journalist among three killed, seven others wounded in Khuzdar blast
Web Desk
11:06 PM | May 03, 2024
National

Three people including a senior journalist were killed and seven others injured in a bomb blast in Chamrok area of Khuzdar, Balochistan, on Friday. 

According to police officials, one of the vicitms, identified as Maulana Muhammad Siddique Mengal, was the president of the Khuzdar Press Club. 

Police officials stated that unidentified assailants remotely detonated an improvised explosive device (IED), targeting a car. 

The bodies were sent to a morgue for autopsy, while the injured were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. 

Following the incident, police and other security forces surrounded the area and began collecting evidence at the blast site. 

The incident, which took place on the World Press Freedom Day, has shaken the journalists community. 

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1714708098.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024