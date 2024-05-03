Friday, May 03, 2024
Judicial Commission meeting on judges' appointment adjourned

Judicial Commission meeting on judges' appointment adjourned
Web Desk
11:04 PM | May 03, 2024
The Judicial Commission meeting, convened to discuss modifications in the procedure for appointing judges, was adjourned indefinitely.

Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa presided over the session. Others were senior Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Muneeb Akhtar, Justice Aminuddin Khan, and Justice Yahya Afridi.

Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar, Attorney General Mansoor Usman Awan, and retired Justice Manzoor Malik were also present. Chief Justices of high courts also attended the sitting.

According to sources, despite deliberations, a decision on amending the Judicial Commission Rules was deferred to the next meeting.

It's noteworthy that the draft amendments were completed by a committee established on December 4, 2023, led by Supreme Court Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, with former judge Manzoor Malik serving as co-chairman. 

