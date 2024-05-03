Lunar Steps

Aboard China’s sixth lunar mission, Pakistan’s iCube-Q satellite is all set to travel to the moon today. Designed jointly by the Institute of Space Technology, Pakistan’s Space Agency SUPARCO, and China’s Shanghai University, though the satellite is a small cubic design, it will capture the lunar surface and store imagery. Amidst no real progress in space missions and satellites for quite a long time, this small satellite launch is a big achievement for the country and something to celebrate.

The successful return of the mission along with researchable information and images will open ways for developing more advanced satellites and launching them into space for an expanded set of utilities. The success of this mission will also strengthen space exploration collaboration between China and Pakistan. Historically speaking, SUPARCO made good progress in the beginning when Pakistan launched its first indigenously assembled solid-fuel rocket, Rehbar-1, in 1962. This achievement made Pakistan the first South Asian country and the third Asian country to touch this milestone.

The story did not end here. Two more indigenously made space rockets were launched after this in 1969. However, a gradual decline in funding and a dearth of attention towards space exploration sent SUPARCO into hibernation. Last year, in August, when Indian drones landed on the moon, SUPARCO received a lot of criticism for being inactive and losing its initial pace. The sign of hope now is this journey that iCube-Q will undertake. China’s assistance in space program-related activity is very important for Pakistan.

It was Chinese rockets that took Pakistan’s PAKSAT-1R satellite into space and later also helped deploy the Pakistan Remote Sensing System (PRSS-1) into space. In today’s world, the capability to make, launch, and coordinate space satellites and vehicles is a sign of sovereign power. Conquering the space is not just a utopia anymore. There are competitors in the space and a country’s space reach defines its power in the world system. Other countries have developed anti-satellite weapons at this point. So, Pakistan must also gear up from this point on and gain maximum from the experience of China – whose own ambitions is much larger, with preparations underway for a manned lunar mission around 2030.