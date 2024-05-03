Maternal well-being

As we advocate for women’s rights and gender equality, it is crucial to shed light on a critical issue often overlooked: postpartum health and well-being in Pakistan and third world countries. The transition to motherhood can be a challenging and isolating experience for many women, leading to depression, anxiety, and a significant impact on their careers and social lives.

In countries like Pakistan and India, there is a deeply ingrained societal expectation that childcare is solely the mother’s responsibility. This expectation forces many career-oriented women to put their professional aspirations on hold, often for years, to care for their children. This “baby break” can be devastating for women who have invested significant time and resources in their education and careers.

Many of these women have professional degrees and exceptional academic histories but are forced to sacrifice their dreams and ambitions to fulfill societal expectations. Even when they try to re-enter the workforce after years of caring for their children, they face numerous hurdles. These include a lack of daycare facilities at workplaces, no consideration for working mothers in job requirements such as travel, and a general lack of support and understanding from employers and society at large.

It is essential that we address this issue and work towards creating a more inclusive and supportive environment for women in Pakistan and third world countries. We must challenge societal norms that perpetuate gender roles and expectations and provide accessible mental health services and support groups for new mothers. We must also implement policies that support working mothers, such as flexible work arrangements and affordable childcare options.

By prioritising postpartum health and well-being, we can empower women to thrive in their roles as mothers and contributors to their communities. Let us work together to create a society that values and supports the aspirations and dreams of all women, regardless of their roles as mothers.

SANA AHMED,

Karachi.