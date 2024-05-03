Friday, May 03, 2024
Medical committee recommends rehabilitation over surgery for Ihsanullah

Staff Reporter
May 03, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE  -   An independent medical committee has submitted a comprehensive report to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, detailing its findings on the management of fast bowler Ihsanullah’s right elbow injury. The three-member panel, consisting of Prof. Rana Dilawaiz Nadeem, Dr. Mumraiz Naqshband, and Prof. Javed Akram, was established to assess the injury treatment and suggest further actions. The committee concluded that there were significant delays in diagnosing Ihsanullah’s injury and faults in the prescribed treatment, which included an improperly recommended surgery by a less experienced surgeon. Moreover, Ihsanullah did not adhere to the rehabilitation protocols, contributing to his current issues of medial elbow pain and shoulder dyskinesia. The panel advised against immediate surgery due to his significant elbow stiffness and recommended a comprehensive, multidisciplinary rehabilitation plan upon his return to Pakistan. This plan could include innovative methods such as hydrodilation to maximize his recovery potential. In addition to Ihsanullah’s case, the committee reviewed the conditions of other cricketers including Arshad Iqbal, Zeeshan Zameer, and Shawal Zulfikar. It recommended a two-month rehabilitation for Arshad, a specialist consultation for Zeeshan’s foot and ankle issues, and a CT scan for Shawal before further treatment. Following these revelations and the submission of the report, Dr. Sohail Saleem, Director of Medical and Sports Sciences at PCB, has resigned from his position.

Staff Reporter

