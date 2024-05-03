Muhammad Ali Randawa made Islamabad commissioner

ISLAMABAD - The ongoing transnational phase in the capital city has concluded with the appointment of Muhammad Ali Randawa, a grade 20 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service, as the new city chief. Mr. Randawa, currently serving as Commissioner of Lahore Division, had his services requisitioned by the Ministry of Interior last week. According to a notification issued by the Establishment, he has been appointed as Chief Commissioner of Islamabad. It has been a continuing practice in recent years to appoint a single officer to both positions of Chief Commissioner of Islamabad and Chairman of the Capital Development Authority. However, it has yet to be decided by the federal government whether Mr. Randawa will hold both positions, as the summary on this matter remains unclear. Mr. Randawa previously served in the Prime Minister’s office during the early months of the Shehbaz Sharif-led PDM government. Later, he joined the team of the incumbent Interior Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, who was then the caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab. Prior to this, Muhammad Ali Randawa had served in Gilgit Baltistan, the Ministry of Federal Education and Training, and as the Deputy Commissioner of Rawalpindi.