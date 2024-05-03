Muzaffarpur flyover to open for traffic on August 14

SIALKOT - Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain said on Thursday the construction of flyover over Muzaffarpura railway level crossing was in progress at a cost of Rs 1.984 billion. The flyover will be opened for traffic on August 14. Talking to citizens while reviewing the construction of flyover, he said that so far 45 percent work had been completed on the project, adding that 1083 feet long flyover would have a 51 feet wide jersey barrier in the middle that would divide it into two lanes, allowing traffic to enter and exit the city. The Deputy Commissioner said that work was being carried out in double shifts to complete the project within the stipulated period and if necessary, a third shift would also be started. He said that service road on both sides of the flyover would also be reconstructed having width of 18 feet. The Deputy Commissioner further said that streetlights would also be installed on the flyover and service road. He said the construction of flyover would significantly reduce the traffic pressure in the city that would also facilitate access to Wazirabad, Gujarat, Islamabad and Lahore motorways from the city.