NAB moved against illegal river gold excavation

Attock - Residents of Sojhanda village in Attock district have lodged a complaint with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) concerning illegal excavation along the bank of the River Indus, suspecting a search for gold.

The complainants, including Umar, Amin, Dilawar, Haroon, and others, assert that a group of influential individuals has deployed as many as 18 excavators to dig along the riverbank, purportedly collecting gold particles worth millions of rupees. Despite notifying the district administration, police authorities, and the Assistant Director of Mines and Minerals, the complainants claim that no action has been taken, prompting them to turn to NAB for intervention.

Punjab police crackdown on traffic violators

Punjab Highways and Patrolling Police Check Post Mithai, under the orders of SSP Patrolling, take action against traffic rule violators. Sub Inspector Fakhar Abbas, in charge of the post, informed reporters that, following special instructions from SSP Patrolling Rawalpindi Muhammad Bin Ashraf and DSP Patrolling Attock Raja Fayazul Haq, two stolen vehicles and a stolen motorcycle were recovered in April. Additionally, individuals wanted by the police were apprehended. Moreover, 887 drivers were fined for traffic violations, and FIRs were filed against 06 drivers who were detained for using defective CNG cylinders in their vehicles.

Fatal bike collision claims four lives

Four individuals lost their lives, and another sustained life-threatening injuries when the motorcycle they were traveling on collided with a trolley near Chura Sharif, within the jurisdiction of Jand police station. The victims included two teenage brothers, aged 17 and 15, along with their 35-year-old sister, and her two minors, a son aged 3 and a daughter aged 8. The tragic incident occurred on Kohat Pindi Road, where the motorcycle struck a trolley lacking reflectors.

The collision resulted in the immediate deaths of Asad and Saim, the sons of Baha u Din, as well as Zaryab, the 3-year-old, and Anamta, the 8-year-old daughter. Naureen Bibi, the mother, sustained multiple injuries and was rushed to THQ Hospital Jand for medical treatment. Preliminary reports suggest that the accident was caused by the motorcycle’s overspeeding and the absence of reflectors on the trolley.

It’s noted that tractor trollies operating without headlights and reflectors are a common occurrence in the area, yet authorities have reportedly taken no action to address the issue. Rescue 1122 ambulances promptly transported the deceased and injured to THQ Hospital Jand, underscoring the urgent need for improved road safety measures in the region.