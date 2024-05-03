Naqvi initiates surprise inspection of passport office

Rawalpindi - On Thursday, the Regional Passport Office Rawalpindi received an unexpected visit from Director General of Immigration and Passports, Mustafa Jamal Qazi, following instructions from Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi. During the surprise inspection, DG Qazi directed the installation of screens in the veranda to facilitate applicants and ensure they can easily access information about token numbers and counter availability. Additionally, he emphasized the necessity of providing fans for those waiting in line to deposit fees.

Expressing contentment with the cleanliness standards and operational readiness of all counters, DG Qazi underscored the importance of maintaining high cleanliness standards and efficient public service delivery. He specifically instructed the immediate installation of a large screen outside the main hall to display token numbers for all counters, enhancing accessibility for applicants.

Moreover, he inspected the air conditioning system within the main hall to ensure optimal comfort for visitors.

Director North Punjab, Azad Kashmir, and Gilgit Baltistan Zone, Zainullah Mahsud, briefed DG Qazi on operational matters, assuring him of prompt implementation of the instructed improvements. Mahsud highlighted the regular review process undertaken across 33 offices in the zone, emphasizing immediate action to address any identified shortcomings and enhance service quality.