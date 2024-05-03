Navy chief visits People's Liberation Army Navy headquarters in China

Pakistan Navy Chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf visited the headquarters of China's People's Liberation Army Navy in Qingdao, China, the military’s media wing stated on Friday.

Admiral Naveed Ashraf met Chinese Navy Commander Admiral Hu Zhongming and discussed bilateral naval cooperation and regional maritime security issues with him, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

During the meeting, Admiral Ashraf highlighted the role of Pakistan Navy for regional maritime peace and stability through Maritime Security Patrol.

Admiral Zhongming appreciated the role of Pakistan Navy for joint maritime security in the region, and emphasised the importance of strong bilateral maritime cooperation.

Naval Chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf's visit to the headquarters of China's People's Liberation Army Navy would further expand the defence relations between Pakistan and China in general and between their armed forces in particular, the ISPR statement concluded.