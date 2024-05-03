Friday, May 03, 2024
Omar Hamid reappointed ECP secretary as Asif Hussain steps down

Omar Hamid reappointed ECP secretary as Asif Hussain steps down
Web Desk
1:18 AM | May 03, 2024
National

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday reappointed Omar Hamid Khan as its secretary for the period of two years.

The electoral watchdog has issued a notification in this regard. “In exercise of powers conferred under Rules 8 & 11 of Election Commission (Officers and Servants) Rules, 1989, and all enabling re-employ Mr. Omar Hamid Khan, a retired BS-22 officer of the Secretariat Group as Secretary, Election Commission (BS-22) with immediate effect for a period of two years in the public interest…,” read the notification. 

The development comes after Asif Hussain, who was given the charge in January this year, resigned due to health issues. The notification regarding Hussain’s resignation states the officer had tendered the resignation “on account of poor health condition”.

Hussain was assigned the additional charge of the post of secretary (BS-22) after Omar Hamid Khan had stepped down from his post due to health concerns.
 

