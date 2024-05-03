Friday, May 03, 2024
One dies, 20 injured in landmine blasts in Balochistan

Agencies
May 03, 2024
QUETTA   -   One person was killed while 20 others were injured in two landmine explosions that took place on Thursday in the Thakadarnadi area of Dhakki, Balochistan. According to the private news channel, several people were injured as a result of the first explosion. As soon as the incident was reported, the police team reached the accident site and cordoned off the area. According to the Station House Officer (SHO) police, the first explosion occurred when a coal truck passed by the landmine, after the first blast, the second blast occurred when people gathered on the spot. Rescue officials shifted the injured to the nearest hospital for medical assistance. The police have started an investigation to identify the responsible.

