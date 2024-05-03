Friday, May 03, 2024
Open kutchery to be held on May 14 at Kamber

May 03, 2024
LARKANA   -  On the special instructions of the Provincial Ombudsman of Sindh, Regional Director Pro­vincial Ombudsman Larkana Ali Akbar Jagirani will hold an open court at District Ac­counts Office Kamber-Shah­dadkot @ Kamber on May 14 at 11 am to resolve the complaints of government employees, retired govern­ment servants and common-men. The cases pending in the district accounts office of Kamber-Shahdadkot civil servants and the general public, their remaining ar­rears and other matters will be resolved by consider­ation. People have been in­structed to participate in the discussion to solve the prob­lems. The district accounts officer Kamber-Shahdadkot has been directed to com­plete the necessary arrange­ments in that regard.

