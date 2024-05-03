Over 24,000 power pilferers netted during the drive in MEPCO region

MULTAN - The crackdown against power pilferers was underway and netted 24431 power pilferers so far during the ongoing drive across the region.

The teams have also got registered cases against over 24,000 power pilferers with police stations concerned. While the MEPCO teams along with the police force had also arrested 20340 people over stealing electricity. Likewise, Rs 517 million fine was also imposed on power pilferers for stealing 39 million units. The teams recovered the fine and deposited into the national exchequer during September 7,2023 to so far, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

Skindar Bosan rebuts report of supporting some candidates in by-election

Former Federal Minister for National Food Security & Research, Skindar Hayyat Bosan rebutted reports circulating in social media for holding support to some candidates in the NA- 48 by-election. In a statement issued here Thursday, Skindar Bosan noted clear-cut that he had yet to decide about backing the candidate whether to be an independent or contesting from any political party in the upcoming election.

The announcement for any development concerning the support would be made after consultation with his group and friends, he said.

It would be made formally in an official ceremony to be conducted soon before the onset of the election, he said.

He affirmed that the candidate who would win his favour succeed in the election finally.

A by-election in NA-148 is announced to be conducted on May 19.

The National Assembly seat became vacant following the resignation of Senator Yousuf Raza Gilani who took oath as the Senate chairman.